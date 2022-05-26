CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After the deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security is reminding residents to report if they think a school might be in danger.

West Virginia has a Safe Schools helpline that is answered 27/7, 365 days a year. Anyone who has information about possible threats to schools in the state should contact the helpline at 1-866-723-3982 (1-866-SAFE-WVA). Anyone can report information regarding anything that could harm students, staff, or property at any of West Virginia’s schools, and callers can request to remain anonymous.

Concerned citizens can also email tips to safeschool@wv.gov.

The helpline can be called for issues such as:

Violence

Weapons

Threats

Thefts or property damage

Drug or alcohol abuse

Sexual harassment

“If you see something, you need to say something,” said DHS Secretary Jeff Sandy. “Everyone – from the Department of Homeland Security to the general public – has an obligation to speak up if they sense trouble,” he continued. “You know if something doesn’t feel right. If you get information that you feel might pose a danger to our students and teachers at any of West Virginia’s schools, you need to contact the Safe Schools Helpline.”

Since its inception, the Helpline has received nearly 3,000 calls from those concerned with school safety. On Feb. 1, 2019, a caller reported a perceived threat on social media against Huntington High School. WVEMD staff immediately notified law enforcement and school officials, who then notified parents and students. Less than 10 hours after the threat was reported, the Huntington Police Department apprehended the suspect and any further violence against our students was prevented.

The West Virginia Fusion Center also continues to monitor threats using Real Time Open-Source Analysis software so that any danger to West Virginia students can immediately be identified and intercepted.

For more information about Safe Schools and what information you will be asked for if you call the helpline, click here.