How to start a garden for free in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A 2022 challenge is helping provide free seeds to anyone in West Virginia who has or wants to start a garden.

The Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge is put on by the WVU Extention Service to help promote growing food in West Virginia. All you have to do to get seeds sent to you for free is fill out a short survey. Click here to sign up.

This year’s participants will receive the following crops:

Roma tomatoes

Cucumbers

Brussels sprouts

The program launched in 2018 and has seen major growth in participants since the pandemic and has served a number of first-time gardeners. Over 5,600 people joined the challenge in 2020.

If you don’t consider yourself a green thumb, don’t worry. The program keeps in touch with participants via the Grow This Facebook page, where growers get updates on the program, share photos, compete in challenges and share advice. You can also get gardening information from the WVU Extention Service website, sign up for Grow This email newsletter, which provides weekly to-do lists, or for a farther ahead look, you can download the WVU Extension Garden Calendar.