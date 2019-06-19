Human remains discovered on West Virginia mountain

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) – A southern West Virginia sheriff’s office has recovered human remains on a mountain.

News outlets cited a statement from the McDowell County Sheriff that says deputies were called to the area near Berwind Lake on Tuesday and determined that the remains discovered were human. They were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston for identification.

Chief Deputy James E. Muncy Jr. told The Bluefield Daily Telegraph that the remains were from a recent death.

Several agencies are helping with the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Video via WVNS