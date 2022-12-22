WEIRTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new 55-acre battery manufacturing facility will be coming to Weirton, West Virginia according to a press release from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R). The $760 million facility will be created in partnership with the State of West Virginia and Form Energy Inc. and is estimated to create 750 new jobs.

Factory construction is expected to start in 2023 and to begin commercialized battery production by 2024.

“At one point, Weirton was one of America’s most important steel towns — a national leader in steel production. Now, this historic city is looking toward the future, and it’s very bright with Form Energy opening its doors,” Justice said in the release on Thursday.

Justice went on to say that funding for the project has already been guaranteed and accounted for, with the West Virginia Economic Development Authority already setting aside $75 million for the purchase of the land and construction of buildings for the plant. Justice will also be working with West Virginia legislators to secure an additional $215 million to finalize the agreement.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D) said that this new plant will help ensure the United States’ energy security, while at the same time bring clean and innovative energy technologies to West Virginia.

“I have said it time and again: The path forward is innovation, not elimination, and with this announcement West Virginia and Form Energy are doing just that,” Manchin said.

Weirton was selected by Form Energy out of more than 500 other candidate locations between 16 different states. CEO of Form Energy Mateo Jaramillo said the company was attracted to the location due to West Virginia’s pro-business landscape, streamlined processes, and commitment to workforce development.

West Virginia’s other U.S. Senator, Shelley Moore Capito (R) said in the release that if West Virginia is to continue as an energy state, it must embrace new and emerging technologies.

For more details, you can watch the full announcement on YouTube.