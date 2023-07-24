CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The case of a missing Chapmanville Police K-9 has sparked a movement for better protection of law enforcement animals in West Virginia.

“I think it’s a necessary step in order to protect those who protect the officers they work with,” said Sen. Ryan Weld (R-Brooke).

A petition to make it a felony in West Virginia to injure or mistreat K-9 officers has received over 1,200 signatures since it was started two weeks ago by the “Justice for K-9 Officer Chase” Facebook Group.

The initiative comes after the disappearance of Chapmanville Police K-9 Chase, who went missing from South Charleston in April without a trace.

“Something always starts with a spark that gets people’s interest and involvement in the issue,” Weld said. “This could be the one thing that does that for K-9 officers across the state.”

According to Weld, K-9 officers are not protected under the current law enforcement statute despite multiple efforts to pass legislation.

Legislators proposed a bill in the 2023 Legislative Session that would amend the current definition of law enforcement to include K-9 officers. That change would make it a felony to harm or kill law enforcement animals; however, it did not make it past the Judiciary Committee.

Shinnston Police Chief Jon Harbert, who has been a K-9 handler for four years, worked with delegates to draft this bill.

“It’s an uphill battle,” Harbert said. “Everybody sees dogs as another tool. While they are somewhat a tool, they’re also a breathing living creature that did not choose this path we chose it for them.”

While many are fighting for action in West Virginia, surrounding states have recently took similar steps.

“There are a number of states that protect law enforcement dogs like Chase,” Weld said. “Whether that be from assault or if they’re killed in the line of duty and those range from misdemeanors to felonies.”

In April, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed a new bill into law making it a felony to assault a police dog. Meanwhile, assaulting a police dog is a misdemeanor in Ohio, but if it results in death it’s a felony. A new law passed in April by Governor Mike Dewine also allows K-9 officers to be transported by ambulance if they’re injured.

“They play a very important role in the law enforcement community so it just makes sense that we do everything to protect them,” said Weld.

As for the case of K-9 Chase, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said they are still reviewing the reports and will be making a decision in the next couple of weeks.