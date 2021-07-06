Huntington East Middle School receives $40,000 music grant

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A few lucky schools around the state are receiving grants to support their music departments. Huntington East Middle School in Cabell County is one of the special few receiving around $40,000 in grant funding.

“It’s a good opportunity,” said Cabell County Executive Director of Middle Schools, Justin Boggs. “Band gives the kids the opportunity to really excel, especially starting in middle school and it gives them something to build upon when they go to High School.”

That money will go towards providing the school’s band program with new instruments, music stands and other instructional materials.

Huntington East Middle School’s band director, Nathan Kerr, said the money will allow students who couldn’t afford instruments to be a part of the program.

“So many studies have shown that the arts support so many other academic areas, but it also has social and emotional benefits,” said Kerr. “We’ve come off a very stressful year, so I think it’s important, especially now, for as many students to be involved.”

Kerr said he can’t wait for the school to receive the new instruments and see the students’ reactions this fall.