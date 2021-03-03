‘I Do’: West Virginia ranks in top 10 of states where people have married 3 times or more

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new study by MagnifyMoney.com shows that compared to other states, West Virginia has a high percentage of residents who have been married at least three times. The Mountain State ranked 8th in the country with 5.9% of West Virginians having headed to the altar three times or more.

Arkansas(7.9%), Oklahoma(6.9%), Tennessee(6.7%), Wyoming(6.7%) and Idaho(6.5%) make up the top five.

Northeast states make up the other end of the spectrum with Rhode Island(2%), Connecticut(1.9%), Massachusetts(1.4%), New Jersey(1.4%) and New York(1.4%) rounding out the bottom five.

“Residents with three or more marriages under their belt tend to start early,” the study says. In West Virginia, the median age for first marriages is 26 for women and 29 for men.

The study asserts that the cost of weddings may have something to do with the frequency of marriages. The average wedding cost in West Virginia is $14,400, compared to New Jersey where nuptials average $36,700, so West Virginia couples can potentially get married twice for the cost of a Garden State wedding.

“Along with various service charges and taxes, there are hidden fees built into almost every aspect of a wedding,” Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAccounts said. And when it comes to second or third weddings, things can get more difficult, Tumin said. With these weddings, the couple is typically responsible for all costs, compared to first weddings that are often supplemented by family assistance, according to the study.