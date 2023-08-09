BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The strange workaround to get a rebate on your personal property taxes has been changed, according to Upshur County officials.

Previously, to get the vehicle credit from House Bill 2526, taxpayers had to only pay half of their personal property taxes by Oct. 1 and then the other half in 2024, otherwise they would lose the chance to get the credit. But during a meeting in Buckhannon on Wednesday, Dustin Zickefoose, Upshur County Assessor, explained that after some changes in the State Legislature during a special session on Tuesday night, anyone is eligible for the second half of the 2023 rebate credit, even if they pay their personal property taxes in full.

The rebates will come through the 2024/2025 tax incomes.

Taxpayers that do not owe income taxes and are not required to file taxes will be able to file a claim for a rebate in early 2025. They can continue to check this website for more information and form requirements as they become available.

Zickefoose told 12 News after the Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Wednesday that he’s trying to get the word out about the credit.

“It’s a mechanism to some of your personal property taxes paid back. It’s going to be administered through income tax at the state level, but locally, we’re trying to get the word out as people come in and pay and get assessed that ‘hey, there’s a possibility you can get this money back.’ So it helps out a little bit and brings the money back to your pockets,” Zickefoose said.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m., Gov. Jim Justice still needed to sign the change into effect.