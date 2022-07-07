ROCKET CENTER, W.Va. – An aerospace security company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, announced that it is constructing a new 113,000-square-foot facility in West Virginia.

The facility, which will be near the West Virginia/Maryland line in Mineral County, is expected to be completed in 2024 and have the capacity to help produce up to 600 strike missiles per year. According to a news release, the expansion will increase the company’s capacity “to ensure delivery of current and future weapons to meet warfighter needs.” Unlike traditional missile integration facilities, Northrop Grumman’s facility is not limited to producing one type of missile but is meant to be adaptable to new technology and demands.

“Our new missile integration facility is a factory of the future, designed to affordably produce high quantities of missiles to meet increasing customer demand,” said Mary Petryszyn, corporate vice president and president, Northrop Grumman Defense Systems. “Northrop Grumman’s investments in manufacturing capacity, digital processes and emerging technologies translates into the rapid deployment of capability into the field.”

The release said that Northrop Grumman will incorporate the latest in digital manufacturing including automation and the use of smart manufacturing equipment and modular work cells.

The facility is expected to include expanded manufacturing workforce skillsets and add engineering and manufacturing jobs to the area. Currently, Northrop Grumman is based out of Falls Church, Virginia and employs more than 90,000 people across the globe.

