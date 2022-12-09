BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — The death of a woman at the Beckley ARH Hospital, while she was in the custody of Southern Regional Jail, is under investigation by the West Virginia State Police, according to attorney Steven New.

Kimberly Gilley, 44, was reportedly on life support for several days after she was allegedly attacked by other prisoners who were said to be looking for drugs.

Gilley died on Nov. 30, 2022.

New, who is representing Gilley’s family, said the family is filing a lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. New is alleging the injuries Gilley sustained during the attack and the fact that aid was not given by jail staff in a timely manner led to her death.

59News has reached out to SRJ for comment. Their statement will be provided when it becomes available.