WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in West Virginia with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice.

There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?

West Virginia law does not forbid anyone from riding in the open bed of a truck or trailer, so there are certainly no legal ramifications to face.

West Virginia is one of 19 states that have no restrictions on who can ride in the open bed of a truck or trailer. The 18 other states include:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Delaware

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Kentucky

Minnesota

Mississippi

Montana

New Hampshire

North Dakota

South Dakota

Oklahoma

Vermont

Washington

Wyoming

That being said, the risk of injury while traveling without a seatbelt is still very real, and drivers should be aware of how dangerous traveling with riders in the back of a truck or trailer can be.