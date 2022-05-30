CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – If you found this story on Facebook, it might not apply to you, but a study from Hennessey Digital reported that West Virginia is among the states that are least dependent on social media.

The study analyzed how many times each state searches for major social media platforms on Google, like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. According to the study, West Virginia came in ninth place, with more than 1,156,000 social media searches every month in the state.

Social media obsession must be more common in the continental United States because Hawaii and Alaska are the least social media-obsessed states.

For every 1,000 Hawaiians, 440.34 searches were made. Ninth place West Virginia makes 640.15 per 1,000 people.

Facebook sees more than 151,000,000 monthly searches every month in the US, making it the most popular platform in the country by far, with Instagram the next biggest with more than 30,400,000 searches every month. Twitter comes third with 16,600,600 searches a month on average and TikTok is next with 7,480,000 searches a month.

Snapchat is the least popular out of the platforms studied, with only 1,830,000 searches every month on average across the US.