DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Election security and misinformation management were the two main talking points for West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner in his kick-off speech for the 2023 West Virginia County Clerks Elections Conference in Canaan Valley.

The conference is held every two years, and over the last three days, about 170 county clerks and election officials were in attendance to prepare for the 2024 election cycle. Warner’s two main concerns with future elections are the use of artificial intelligence and deep fake technology that could spread misinformation that would affect the outcome of an election.

During his address to the conference, he showed two examples of deep fake videos: One that showed Hillary Clinton endorsing Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and another that showed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy telling his troops to lay down their weapons and surrender to Russian soldiers.

“That’s the world we live in, folks. It can happen anywhere,” Warner said during his speech. “It can happen in your county. It’s happening nationwide. It’s happening between the campaigns.”

Cyber attacks from foreign powers were also mentioned in Warner’s address, saying that if an election knows that it has a security breach, it should feel obligated to inform the proper authorities as soon as possible.

“It’s not an embarrassment when Russia decides to attack your county,” Warner said. “You don’t have the resources to counter a national resource when they decide to attack a small county in West Virginia.”

Despite the threats being posed to modern elections, Warner and members of his office said that West Virginians have a high degree of voter confidence; that confidence is what led to West Virginia’s second-highest level of voter participation in state history during the 2020 election, Warner said. However, West Virginia has a historically low voter turnout rate when compared to other states.

The Secretary of State’s office also said that if any West Virginia voter witness voter fraud, they can text “WV” to 45995 and click on the following link to fill out a confidential complaint. You can also submit a complaint of election fraud to Secretary Warner’s office using this link.

Cindy Rowan, a Lewis County clerk and president of the WV County Clerks Association said this conference in particular is important to maintain voter confidence because it provides the training and information needed to run a smooth election.

“It’s really important to be able to network with each other, plus to network with the Secretary of State’s office, they keep us updated on the most current information we need to know,” Rowan said.

The conference was also attended by the chairwoman of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, which collects best practices for running elections and informs states of what they can do to streamline voting.

Chairwoman Christy McCormick said that West Virginia is one of the leading states when it comes to running an “excellent” election and that other states could learn a lot from following West Virginia’s example.

“You can trust your clerks to do the best job possible,” McCormick said. “You have great clerks here in West Virginia, great election officials, and they’re working their hardest to provide you a safe and transparent and fair election.”

With the 2024 presidential election getting closer every day, time will tell if West Virginia can continue its hot streak, but the men and women behind the elections are confident in their ability to deliver another safe and secure election next year.