It’s official: Huff hired as Thundering Herd’s new head coach

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University has officially announced Charles Huff as the Thundering Herd’s next head football coach.

“My family and I are so excited to be joining the Marshall University football program. The history, tradition and passionate fan base this university has is second to none. To the current players, former players, fans and supporters, it’s time to unite like never before. We’ve got work to do and we need everyone working together to take this program to the next level! The process begins now. We Are Marshall.” Charles Huff, new Thundering Herd football head coach

Huff was the former associate head coach/running backs coach at the University of Alabama and had finished his second year with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Earlier this week, Huff helped lead the team to a victory in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship versus Ohio State University.

“This is an exciting day for Marshall University football and I can’t wait for Coach Huff to get here. He is going to energize the Herd fanbase and I know folks are going to love him and his style of football. I appreciate all the work of the search committee over the last week or so. Their dedication to Marshall and commitment to the process helped us land the very best candidate.” Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert, Marshall President

“We are thrilled to have Charles Huff as Marshall’s new head football coach. We believe Coach Huff will build upon the proud and rich tradition of Thundering Herd football and elevate the program to new heights. We can’t wait to get to work on moving our program forward. The future of our great university is very bright.” Mike Hamrick, Athletic Director

The Board of Governors will meet virtually in an emergency meeting Monday to approve Huff’s contract.

A virtual press conference to formally introduce Huff to the Thundering Herd community is being planned and more information will be shared when details are finalized.