Jackson County leads largest drug investigation in WV history

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is leading the single largest drug investigation warrant sweeps in West Virginia’s history.
JCSO officials say “Operation Centennial Sweep” totaled 113 warrants for drugs involving methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, prescription narcotics, and marijuana.
The Jackson County Bureau of Investigations spearheaded the investigation with the aid of officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Ravenswood Police Department, United States Marshal, Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Department of Natural Resources.