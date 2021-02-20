Joe Manchin will vote against Neera Tanden for OMB Director

Neera Tanden testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs committee on her nomination to become the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), during a hearing Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Leigh Vogel/Pool via AP)

Charleston, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced on Friday that he plans to vote against Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s nominee for Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director.

He cited previous tweets from Tanden, calling them “overly partisan” and having a “toxic and detrimental impact” on the relationship between Congress and the OMB. His full statement is below.