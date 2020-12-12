Joshua Phillips formally charged with killing CPD Ptlm Cassie Johnson

Joshua Phillips, 38, has been identified as a suspect in the shooting of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson, Dec. 2, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Lawrence Messina, Communications for the Office of the Secretary of Homeland Security)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Police say a man who shot and killed a Charleston police officer last week has been officially charged with her murder Saturday.

Joshua Marcellus Phillips, 38, of Charleston, has been charged with felony first-degree murder for the death of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson during a video arraignment before Magistrate Brent Hall.

Phillips, if convicted, could spend the rest of his life in jail.

Officials say Phillips is not entitled to any bond because of his case being a capital offense.

The hearing has been set for Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:45 p.m.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, around 2:30 p.m., Johnson responded to a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue when she was shot in the line of duty.

Officials say Phillips was caught a short distance away. Phillips was also shot twice during the incident and has been hospitalized with injuries since.

Johnson died on Thursday, Dec. 3.