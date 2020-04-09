JR Mechanical to offer free repairs to restaurants statewide

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – JR Mechanical is a restaurant repair company that is lending a hand to restaurants helping with food programs during the coronavirus outbreak.

Larry Woods is the owner of JR Mechanical, and he wanted to offer a hand to those helping feed the community. Woods explained that he didn’t grow up in a life of luxury, and what these restaurants and small businesses are doing is so important.

“If the equipment is down, and the restaurants can’t afford to repair it right now, the minimum I can do, I believe, is I can help them, so these children can continue to be fed,” said Woods.

JR Mechanical is offering free labor to any restaurant in the state, to fix any issues they may be having in shop. This free service is available to any restaurant that is offering assistance with feeding programs to schools, or any essential workers on the front line of the fight against COVID-19.

“It means a lot to me, because I want to make sure the people that need the food, especially the children, continue to be fed,” Woods stated.

Woods explained that he knows that times are tough right now, and he wants to do all he can for businesses to remain operating and serving their community that needs them.

If you need assistance, contact JR Mechanical at either, (757)-354-9984 or (757)-807-8085. This free service is available for any restaurant in the entire state.