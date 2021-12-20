Judges for WV’s new Intermediate Court of Appeals submitted for approval

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Monday, the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission recommended names for each term on the new West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals and submitted them to Gov. Jim Justice.

The new Intertermediate County of Appeals is set to open July 1, 2022.

“While the Justices and Court Administrative Staff continues to work on the logistics of the Intermediate Court of Appeals, the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission also had the important task of interviewing more than 20 attorneys interested in being judges for the new court,” said Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins. “They have done their due diligence and given their recommendations to Governor Justice. The Governor now has the important task of selecting from this list of candidates to serve on the new court. We look forward to working with whomever he appoints.”

The Commission first released the names of 20 applicants back in October and has since recommended the following individuals for each term:

Two and one-half year term (July 1, 2022-Dec. 31, 2024):

Daniel W. Greear, South Charleston

James J. Rowe, Lewisburg

Thomas E. Scarr, Barboursville

Four and one-half year term (July 1, 2022-Dec. 31, 2026):

Robert J. Frank, Lewisburg

Daniel W. Greear, South Charleston

Deanna Ray Rock, Keyser;

Six and one-half year term (July 1, 2022-Dec. 31, 2028):