CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice declared Monday, July 3 an official state holiday for public employees in 2023.

The declaration was made on Thursday, June 29 to give people a chance to “pause… and remember all the freedoms we have in our great country and all the sacrifices made by our veterans and active duty military members,” Gov. Justice said.

“Their sacrifice is the reason we can all celebrate in peace, knowing that we live in the greatest country in the world. I hope all our state employees take time to reflect on this and spend time with their family and friends this weekend,” he continued.

Justice also encouraged people to take advantage of West Virginia’s outdoor reaction over the long weekend. He specifically mentioned West Virginia’s Mountain Rides and Waterfall Trail. “I encourage everyone to get out and explore our beautiful state in some way, shape, form, or fashion.”

This proclamation only affects those who are employed by the state of West Virginia and does not include private businesses, local governments or other entities. However, several county and town government, including Harrison County and the Town of Granville, have announced that why will be closing Monday following the proclamation.