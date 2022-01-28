Jumpstart program will pay West Virginians $1,500 to return to work

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In his 2022 State of the State address on Thursday night, Gov. Jim Justice announced the Job Jumpstart Program to assist West Virginians returning to the workforce.

West Virginia residents who currently receive unemployment benefits, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits may be eligible for a one-time payment of $1,500 if they go back to work. To be eligible, West Virginians must obtain employment between Jan. 1 and Aug. 12, 2022; those who complete a WorkForce West Virginia approved training program and obtain a credential within the same dates may also be eligible.

Beginning Feb. 1, the program will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 12, 2022, or until funding is expended. To be eligible, applicants must maintain employment for eight consecutive weeks and average a minimum of thirty-two hours per week. West Virginians who exhausted their unemployment benefits after Jan. 1, 2022, who have re-entered the workforce, or are job searching, may also be eligible for this program.

Complete eligibility requirements and Job Jumpstart Program applications are available online here. Interested applicants should complete the pre-screening questionnaire and be prepared to provide proof of current West Virginia residency, a valid Federal or State Driver’s License or I.D. and either proof of employment or credentials received if enrolled in an approved training program.

For additional program information, click here. To see Gov. Justice’s full 2022 State of the State address, click here.