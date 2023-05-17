CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice announced the new “Get Paid to Pay it Forward” campaign on Wednesday, which looks to compensate drivers for transporting others to substance abuse treatment.

According to a release, the initiative comes from a part of the Jobs & Hope West Virginia Program and seeks to address the transportation challenges faced by people who are seeking substance abuse treatment, but lack the ability to physically get to it.

“The drug epidemic is a real problem that could have brought this entire state to our knees economically and socially,” Gov. Justice said. “But Jobs & Hope WV is doing an amazing job and really saving lives. This is tough stuff, and we need more help, but it’s worth it. The people of West Virginia are worth it. So, we’ve designed this service to help people. We’re incentivizing everybody to step up and let the world know that we have this program available and that we’re going to keep doing good. We have a lot of successes to report but we still have lots and lots to do.”

The release said that anyone is welcome to sign up as a driver but encourages those currently in recovery to apply as contract workers through Modivcare. Drivers will be paid per mile and can choose assignments to accept, similar to Uber or Lyft. Drivers can also choose to do single trips or recurring rides. For more information, including how to sign up, click here.

On top of the new transportation program, Gov. Justice also announced a new partnership that allows Jobs & Hope participants to enroll in a car donation service which will allow Good News Mountaineer Garage to supply a free vehicle for those in need of one. This program also allows members to use a donated vehicle to take their driver’s license test. For more information about donating or receiving a vehicle, click here.