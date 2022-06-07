CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia and American flags in the state will be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, June 8 to honor fallen Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker as he is laid to rest.

Baker was killed in the line of duty during a shootout on Friday night. Since then, the Nicholas County community and the state of West Virginia have honored Baker with a procession as his body was returned home to Summersville and a candlelight vigil service.

“This is a tragedy beyond comprehension,” Gov. Justice said during a media briefing on Monday. “I ask everyone to please keep this incredible man and his family in your prayers.”

“All of our first responders are absolute heroes beyond belief. These are the people that we call when we’re in trouble and they run to the fire to protect us. We owe everything we have to these brave men and women,” Justice said.

Funeral services for Deputy Baker will happen this Wednesday at the Summersville Armory. Visitation will begin at noon and end at 5 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. and will be followed by his burial.