CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Public employees in West Virginia will only work a half-day this Wednesday, per a proclamation from Gov. Jim Justice.

“Recognizing the unwavering commitment and hard work of our state’s public employees over the past year, and embracing the Thanksgiving spirit of gratitude, it’s fitting to grant our dedicated public servants a well-deserved half-day break,” Governor Justice said. “This offers them the opportunity to enjoy extra time with their families and extend their Thanksgiving festivities. I wholeheartedly appreciate their exceptional contributions every day, and this gesture serves as a humble token of my gratitude.”

Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 are also full-day state holidays for public employees in recognition of Thanksgiving and Lincoln’s Day, which also falls on Black Friday. The release said that Lincoln’s Day is celebrated in West Virginia in honor of President Abraham Lincoln, who “played a pivotal role in West Virginia’s statehood during a tumultuous period of the Civil War.”

The next holiday for public employees in West Virginia is Christmas Day on Dec. 25.