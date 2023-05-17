CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday Gov. Jim Justice declared Juneteenth 2023 a state holiday in West Virginia.

The governor signed a proclamation declaring that all public employees of the state will observe a full-day holiday on Monday, June 19 to mark the end of slavery in the United States.

History buffs may know that the Emancipation Proclamation was signed on Jan. 1, 1863, but for slaves in Texas, it took until June 19, 1865, for Union General Gordon Granger and his nearly 2,000 troops to arrive in the city of Galveston and announce that slaves had been legally emancipated.

Since the holiday comes right before West Virginia Day, which is Tuesday, June 20, this year, plan for state offices to be closed for four days

