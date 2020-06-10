Justice gives green light to in-person high school graduations statewide

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In-person graduations have been given the green light to take place with a condition.

Gov. Jim Justice issued a letter stated in-person graduation ceremonies for West Virginia schools are permitted to start June 22, 2020, in outdoor venues only.

Outdoor events must be structured to allow appropriate social distancing and other safety measures to be in place.

Six feet of social distancing is required.

Face masks are strongly encouraged.

PHOTO WOWK 13 News

As a result of the backlash Kanawha County Schools administrators received, the Board of Education decided to reverse their decision during its Wednesday, June 10, 2020 board meeting.

Kanawha County Schools administrators canceled in-person graduation ceremonies planned at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Friday, June 5, 2020. High schools will instead host online graduation ceremonies.

Parents and students have been speaking out after what they perceive to be an unfair cancelation of graduation ceremonies.