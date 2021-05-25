‘Why not?’ WV Gov. Jim Justice asks the unvaccinated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – COVID-19 vaccination efforts again took center stage during West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual briefing Tuesday.

Again suggesting that those who have died of COVID or are currently hospitalized would’ve jumped at the chance to be vaccinated if given the chance, Justice asked “why not do it before you’re one of those?”

With 57% of the state’s eligible population having currently gotten at least one shot, Gov. Justice remained confident that his goal of 65% will be reached by June 20. “The numbers will prove me right on this one,” Justice said.

Justice believed that around 18,000 residents between 16 and 35 have registered, so far, for the state’s $100 gift card or savings bond vaccine program.

The state may come up with another vaccination incentive program, Justice said.

The governor warned against a vaccine lottery phone scam that is targeting the elderly. He encouraged residents not to give their information out over the phone.

Gov. Justice also promised to have further details on a return-to-work incentive program at his next briefing.