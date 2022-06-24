CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has released a statement regarding the Supreme Court of the United States deciding with Dobbs, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade.

I applaud the Supreme Court’s courageous decision today. I’ve said many times that I very proudly stand for life and I am rock-solid against abortion, and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting. I will not hesitate to call a special session after consulting with the Legislature and my legal team if clarification in our laws needs to be made. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice

West Virginia is not one of the 13 states that had a “trigger ban” that would criminalize abortion the moment that Roe v. Wade was overturned, but before the Roe v. Wade ruling, abortion was illegal in the Mountain State. That law was never removed from the state code.

It reads:

Any person who shall administer to, or cause to be taken by, a woman, any drug or other thing, or use any means, with intent to destroy her unborn child, or to produce abortion or miscarriage, and shall thereby destroy such child, or produce such abortion or miscarriage, shall be guilty of a felony, and, upon conviction, shall be confined in the penitentiary not less than three nor more than ten years; and if such woman die by reason of such abortion performed upon her, such person shall be guilty of murder. No person, by reason of any act mentioned in this section, shall be punishable where such act is done in good faith, with the intention of saving the life of such woman or child. WEST VIRGINIA STATE CODE §61-2-8

But in more recent years, West Virginia has passed legislation that only bans abortion after 22 weeks and in March, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed a law banning people from seeking abortion care because they believe their child will be born with a disability.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued the following statement: