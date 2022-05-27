CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has ordered all U.S. and West Virginia flags on “all State-owned facilities” to be flown at half-staff from dawn until noon on Monday, May 30, Memorial Day.

It will be done to honor those who died defending the United States of America.

The Governor’s order also requests that all citizens do the same.

The order also asks West Virginians to “unite in prayer for permanent peace” at 11:00 a.m. and observe the National Moment of Remembrance at 3:00 p.m.

This order comes just days after the governor ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until Saturday, May 28, in honor of the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Overview of upcoming flag schedule: