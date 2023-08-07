CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The latest poll of which governors are the most popular is out and West Virginia’s managed to crack the top 10.

According to Morning Consult Pro’s July 2023 poll, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) ranked 10th on the list, just under Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D).

Justice’s approval rating is currently 62% approval to 33% disapproval. His job performance rating actually makes him more popular among West Virginia voters than U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), whose seat he is vying for in 2024. Justice cannot run for re-election as governor because his term limit is up.

In another poll from Morning Consult Pro, Senator Manchin ranked next to last in popularity among his constituents out of all U.S. Senators, ranking only higher than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Manchin has not yet declared if he intends to run for re-election in 2024.

According to the poll, Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R) takes the top spot of the poll with a 76% approval rating. He is the only governor with an approval rating above 70%.

The full top 10 list can be found below:

Phil Scott (R-VT) — 76%

Mark Gordon (R-WY) — 69%

Josh Green (D-HI) — 64%

Chris Sununu (R-NH) — 64%

Andy Beshear (D-KY) — 64%

Kristi Noem (R-SD) — 63%

Mike Dunleavy (R-AK) — 62%

Kat Ivey (R-AL) — 62%

Ned Lamont (R-CT) — 62%

Jim Justice (R-WV) — 62%

Morning Consult Pro reported that this marks the third quarter in a row Phil Scott has held the top spot on the list. Hawaii’s Josh Green, who ranks third, is the most popular among newly-elected governors in the country.

This quarter, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D) received his highest rating since President Joe Biden took office in 2021. This comes ahead of Beshear’s 2023 run for re-election in November where he will go head-to-head with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R). The poll said that Beshear has a higher approval rating among GOP voters than any other Democratic governor, even to be in a largely Republican state.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) came in near the middle of the pack in 24th place. DeWine’s approval rating is 57% approval to 36% disapproval.

The poll found that Oregon’s governor, Tina Kotek (R) ranked at the bottom of the list with a 45% approval rating.

The full bottom 10 list can be found below:

Tina Kotek (R-OR) — 45%

Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) — 47%

Tate Reeves (R-MS) — 48%

Tony Evers (D-WI) — 51%

Jay Inslee (D-WA) — 51%

Kevin Stitt (R-OK) — 51%

Kathy Hochul (D-NY) — 51%

Mike Parson (R-MO) — 51%

Jim Pillen (R-NE) — 51%

Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) — 52%

While Kotek ranks at the bottom of the approval ratings, Wisconsin’s Tony Evers actually holds the spot for the highest disapproval rating at 44%. Second-runner up to the most popular governor, Wyoming’s Mark Gordon has the lowest disapproval rating at 19%, according to the poll.