CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia is no stranger to flooding, which is why Governor Jim Justice’s latest proclamation hopes to bring more attention to it.

Gov. Justice signed a proclamation Monday “designating March 6-10 as Flood Resiliency Week in West Virginia,” according to a release from the West Virginia Emergency Management Division.

Over the course of the week, the State Resiliency Office (SRO), West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), West Virginia Volunteers Active in Disaster (WVVOAD), Ready West Virginia and the National Weather Service (NWS) will all share information about flood resiliency.

On March 8, an exhibit will be held at the State Legislature on the lower rotunda of the State Capitol where, beginning at 8 a.m., “the team will demonstrate flood resiliency tools and provide information on resiliency,” the release said.

“One of the primary tasks of the State Resiliency Office is to provide education and outreach concerning flood awareness and disaster preparedness to the citizens of West Virginia,” said WVSRO director Robert Martin. “Flood Resiliency Week provides a great mechanism for us to promote awareness and get information out to the public. I am pleased that the SRO can participate.”

Flood Resiliency Week participants are encouraged to review their home’s risk for flooding, learn how to improve their home’s resilience to a potential flood and to talk with an insurance agent about flood insurance.

Three steps anyone looking to improve their flood resilience can do:

1. Know Your Risk – Use West Virginia’s Flood Tool to find your risk.

2. Plan Ahead – Talk to your agent about flood insurance. Build an emergency kit and make a plan that considers all types of flooding and associated risks.

3. Take Action – Look for ways to mitigate the impact of flooding to your home. Help neighbors and your community do the same.

The complete proclamation can be found here.