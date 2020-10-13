Kanawha County reports 100th COVID-19 death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Health officials say 100 people from Kanawha County have now died due to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the deaths of a 73-year-old male and a 94-year-old male, the county’s 99th and 100th deaths.

“We send our condolences to the families of those we have lost to this disease,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “One hundred lives lost is too many. We must do what we can to stop this virus from continuing to spread. We cannot let those lost be a number, they were a person who had family and friends, and the entire community mourns their passing.”

Kanawha County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths in the Mountain State. As of 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13 the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 3,162 total cases in the county with 1,083 of those still active.