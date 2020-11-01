Kanawha County sets all time early voting record

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County officials announced Sunday that a record number of people took advantage of West Virginia’s early voting period.

Voters cast 2,482 ballots on Saturday, which was the final day for early voting ahead of the Tuesday general election.

Officials say in total 22,535 ballots were cast during early voting over the ten day window.

Combined with mail-in absentee ballots, more than 45,000 Kanawha County residents cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s election. There are 126,000 registered voters in the county.

“The Kanawha County Commission wishes to thank County Clerk Vera McCormick,” said County Commission President Kent Carper “her dedicated staff, and our amazing poll workers for a job well done.”

“Poll workers stayed late, well after the polls closed, to ensure that every voter in line when the polls loses was able to cast a ballot,” he added.

The remaining deadline is that all absentee ballots requested in West Virginia must be postmarked by Tuesday, election day.