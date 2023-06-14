UPDATE (4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14): Our WOWK 13 News crew heard alarm sirens going off in Wirt County. Dispatchers tell us the siren is not related to the “active investigation.”

UPDATE (4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 News that they are sending a SWAT Team and an armored vehicle to Wirt County. The West Virginia State Police says there is an “active investigation” going on in the area.

Armored vehicles from Ritchie and Wood counties are also on the scene.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Ripley Police Department are headed to the scene as well, according to Jackson County dispatchers.

WIRT COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Wirt County, West Virginia.

According to Wirt County 911 dispatchers, the fire is located on the 4100 block of Enterprise Road in Palestine, West Virginia. Multiple agencies are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene.