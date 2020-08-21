Kanye West will not appear on West Virginia ballot as presidential candidate

FILE – Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston. West says he is no longer a Trump supporter. The rapper, who once praised President Donald Trump, tells Forbes in a story published Wednesday that he is “taking the red hat off” — a reference to Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” cap. West also insisted that his weekend announcement that he’s running for President was not a stunt to drum up interest in an upcoming album. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As it stands, rapper Kanye West’s name will not appear on the ballot as a 2020 Presidential candidate in November’s General Election in West Virginia.

According to Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office, the number of signatures of valid registered voters required to have a person’s name on the ballot as a candidate for President of the United States is 7,144.

The Kanye West campaign has submitted a total of 13,865 legible signatures from West Virginians, but according to officials, only 6,383 signatures have been verified and the other 7,482 signatures have been declared invalid.

The Kanye West campaign is currently 761 signatures short of appearing on the West Virginia ballot as a presidential candidate, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Below is a chart provided by Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office detailing the number of valid and invalid signatures received for West’s campaign per county.

CountiesValid # received from countyInvalid # received from county
Barbour
Berkeley
Boone559283
Braxton
Brooke
Cabell206109
Calhoun
Clay376
Doddridge
Fayette7174
Gilmer
Grant
Greenbrier
Hampshire
Hancock10
Hardy
Harrison
Jackson7221
Jefferson01
Kanawha32223288
Lewis
Lincoln11253
Logan16671
Marion932
Marshall1112
Mason54
McDowell
Mercer31
Mineral
Mingo2612
Monongalia9833039
Monroe
Morgan
Nicholas21
Ohio6081
Pendleton
Pleasants01
Pocahontas
Preston
Putnam585285
Raleigh26428
Randolph
Ritchie
Roane177
Summers
Taylor
Tucker
Tyler
Upshur
Wayne63
Webster
Wetzel
Wirt
Wood
Wyoming
63837482

