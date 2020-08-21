Kanye West will not appear on West Virginia ballot as presidential candidate

FILE – Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston. West says he is no longer a Trump supporter. The rapper, who once praised President Donald Trump, tells Forbes in a story published Wednesday that he is “taking the red hat off” — a reference to Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” cap. West also insisted that his weekend announcement that he’s running for President was not a stunt to drum up interest in an upcoming album. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As it stands, rapper Kanye West’s name will not appear on the ballot as a 2020 Presidential candidate in November’s General Election in West Virginia.

According to Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office, the number of signatures of valid registered voters required to have a person’s name on the ballot as a candidate for President of the United States is 7,144.

The Kanye West campaign has submitted a total of 13,865 legible signatures from West Virginians, but according to officials, only 6,383 signatures have been verified and the other 7,482 signatures have been declared invalid.

The Kanye West campaign is currently 761 signatures short of appearing on the West Virginia ballot as a presidential candidate, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Below is a chart provided by Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office detailing the number of valid and invalid signatures received for West’s campaign per county.