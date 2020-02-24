Katherine Johnson dies at the age of 101

HAMPTON, VA (WVNS)– The iconic NASA mathematician and trailblazer Katherine G. Johnson has passed away.

Katherine Johnson

Johnson was born in White Sulphur Springs, WV on August 26, 1918. She died at the age 101. According to NASA’s website, Johnson had a quest for racial equality, contributor to our nation’s first triumphs in human spaceflight and champion of STEM education.

Johnson graduated from West Virginia State College in 1937. In 1953 she was hired at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, VA.

She retired from the center in 1986. Her accomplishments at Langley were highlighted in the 2017 movie “Hidden Figures”.

In July 2019, the NASA IV&V building in Fairmont was renamed the Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation facility.