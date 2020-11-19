Kickoff held for Mon Forest Towns program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A virtual kickoff event was held Thursday morning for the HubCAP Mon Forest Towns program.
Those who attended the kickoff discussed the two-year community and economic development program that is set to take place in the six Mon Forest Towns: Cowen, Elkins, Franklin, Marlinton, Petersburg, and White Sulphur Springs.
The HubCAP program offers participating communities what it calls “a time-tested curriculum to accelerate community-led economic development.” So far, 21 West Virginia communities have graduated from the program.
WV Community Development Hub Director of Community Engagement Amanda Workman-Scott said, “With this new round of HubCAP and the six participating communities, The Hub team is combining our efforts with the momentum for building recreational tourism economies happening as a result of the Mon Forest Towns Partnership. We are excited to work alongside the West Virginians who are taking part in this program.”
During the event, participants had the opportunity to hear from members from the participating HubCAP community teams; learn about the recreational economy initiatives happening today in these communities; and hear from special guests, including local leaders from participating communities, regional and national funders, community and economic development leaders, and others.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito offered encouragement for the participating West Virginians. Representatives from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, Mon Forest Towns Partnership, One Foundation, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, West Virginia Development Office, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner’s Office, West Virginia University, and others participated in the event.
To be a part of HubCAP Mon Forest Towns, please contact the WV Community Development Hub’s Director of Community Engagement Amanda Workman-Scott at a.workman@wvhub.org.