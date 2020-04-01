KIDS AT HOME?: Check out educational resources available for WV parents

On Wednesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that the state’s public schools would remain closed through at least April 30. That means parents all around the Mountain State will be looking for ways to keep their kids learning outside of the classroom. Fortunately many state agencies, businesses, organizations and individuals are stepping up to provide educational resources. Here’s a look at some of them:

With the help of his buddy Snowbird, our own StormTracker 12 Chief Meteorologist has put together several at-home science experiments you can do with kids. Check out the “foamy mountain mess” and “exploding lunch bag” experiments. Scott also uploaded some Snowbird coloring sheets here. After your kids color them, send them to the Snowbird Facebook page and we’ll share them and maybe even put some on the air.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, West Virginia State Parks and West Virginia Tourism have all put out a lot of content, including videos, worksheets, quizzes, outdoor activity ideas, history lessons and more. See it all here.

When it comes to get outside, Gov. Justice announced that residents can fish without a license through April 24. If you’re not a professional angler, don’t worry, the WV DNR has some tips on how you can introduce your kids to the world of fishing.

Read Aloud of Marion County is doing video readings for kids on its Facebook page.

The United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties are letting parents know about Dolly Parton’s “Goodnight with Dolly” readings for kids. They start Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. and are scheduled to run for 10 weeks.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released online resources for to keep younger and older kids learning.

GNCC Racing has also put out downloadable coloring sheets for kids.