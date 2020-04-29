Kroger donates more than 8,700 pounds of ground beef to WV foodbanks

ROANOKE, VA (WOWK) – Kroger Mid-Atlantic sent 8,740 pounds of ground beef to Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank this week, with each food bank receiving 4,370 pounds. Kroger says the donation, valued at $30,000, comes when the food banks are seeing a dramatic increase in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re finding ways to help our food bank partners keep the community fed and healthy,” says Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “The food banks have stepped up in every way possible and we believe it’s the grocery industry’s role to be there in this time of great need.”

This contribution follows a more than $40,000 donation of food and funds to the same two food banks last week.

“We’re seeing more people than ever who are without resources to put food on their tables,” says Cynthia Kirkhart, CEO and executive director of Facing Hunger Foodbank. “Partners like Kroger who are committed to fighting hunger are helping us through this pandemic and we’re thankful for their extra effort.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger Mid-Atlantic says it has donated nearly $300,000 throughout the Mid-Atlantic Division to help ensure that families and children have access to food.

As part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste mission, the company established the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation where it says customers can give back to food insecure communities by donating at the checkout or choosing to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar at checkout, including Pickup. Visit ZeroHungerZeroWasteFoundation.org for more on the foundation.