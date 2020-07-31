Kroger holding peanut butter drive throughout August to benefit food banks

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In partnership with Feeding America and local food bank partners, Kroger will be holding peanut butter drives in all of its Mid-Atlantic stores throughout the month of August for the second year in a row.

Peanut butter, a shelf-stable source of protein, is often among the most-needed items for food banks. To contribute, customers at Kroger stores can purchase peanut butter and place it in the donation bin in store, a press release explains. Any brand of peanut butter can be donated.

The peanut butter drive will run from Saturday, Aug. 1 through Monday, Aug. 31. All donations will benefit the local food bank, Kroger said.

“When we host food drives in our stores, we make donating easier for our customers while also benefiting our food bank partners who are in need of items,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Peanut butter is a low-cost item that’s always high on the list of requested from our food bank partners. We’re hoping this month-long drive will be a great success to help them stock their shelves.”