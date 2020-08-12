Kroger issues recall on cheese dips sold in West Virginia stores

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Kroger Mid-Atlantic is recalling cheese dips sold at stores located in Virginia, West Virginia and the eastern portions of Tennessee (Johnson City/Kingsport), Kentucky (Ashland) and Ohio (Belpre/Marietta/Proctorville) because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

On July 31, the company was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in a salmonella-related outbreak, according to a press release. On Aug. 1, bulk onions sourced from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores that had been identified as receiving the affected product. Subsequently, it was determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.

According to Kroger, the dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020 and Aug. 6, 2020. Items impacted include the following:

Kroger said no customer illnesses have been confirmed to date; however out of caution, these items have been removed from store shelves, and the company has initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Customers who have purchased a product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement, the release states. Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at 800-576-4377. The hours of operation are Monday–Friday 7 a.m.–midnight and Saturday–Sunday 7 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses, such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis, the release explains.