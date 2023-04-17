CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Kroger locations in West Virginia and the surrounding region will now accept EBT payments for all online grocery orders, the company announced on Monday.

The company said in a press release that it has accepted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for many years, but now it’s allowing customers in the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio, to use EBT payments to purchase groceries through the Kroger app or at kroger.com.

According to the release, customers can add an EBT account number as a new card under “My Account” and “Wallet.” They can then fill a cart with SNAP-eligible items, select a convenient Pickup or Delivery time and checkout, selecting “EBT” as their payment method and enter their PIN to confirm their order.