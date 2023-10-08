CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The acclaimed singer, Lana Del Rey, said during her Thursday concert at the Charleston Coliseum that she would donate her ticket sales to the cities she visited during her recent tour, according to a TikTok posted Friday.

In the TikTok, posted by @lanzadelrey, Lana Del Rey said “to you, and to just every city I’ve gone to before this. And, I also want to let you know, for what it’s worth, every ticket, every dollar, it is poured right back into the city because it’s not about that for me.”

Her visit to Charleston concludes her most recent tour, which began on Sept. 14 in Tennessee.

Her 2023 tour included: