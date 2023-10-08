CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The acclaimed singer, Lana Del Rey, said during her Thursday concert at the Charleston Coliseum that she would donate her ticket sales to the cities she visited during her recent tour, according to a TikTok posted Friday.
In the TikTok, posted by @lanzadelrey, Lana Del Rey said “to you, and to just every city I’ve gone to before this. And, I also want to let you know, for what it’s worth, every ticket, every dollar, it is poured right back into the city because it’s not about that for me.”
Her visit to Charleston concludes her most recent tour, which began on Sept. 14 in Tennessee.
Her 2023 tour included:
- September 14 – Franklin, Tenn. – FirstBank Amphitheater
- September 17 – Austin, Texas – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- September 19 – Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion
- September 21 – Huntsville, Ala. – Orion Amphitheater
- September 23 – West Palm Beach, Fla. – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- September 25 – Tampa, Fla. – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- September 27 – Brandon, Miss. – Brandon Amphitheater
- September 29 – Charlotte, N.C. – PNC Music Pavilion
- October 3 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- October 5 – Charleston, W.Va. – Charleston Coliseum