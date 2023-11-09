CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s one-and-only winner of America’s Got Talent Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. announced the dates and locations for his upcoming “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour which will have shows across West Virginia.

According to a press release on Thursday, this will be Murphy’s 13th “Home for the Holidays” tour, which kicks off this year at the Robinson Grand Theater in Clarksburg.

Saturday, Dec. 2 in Clarksburg , W.Va at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center

, W.Va at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Thursday, Dec. 7 in Charleston , W.Va. at the Scottish Rite Auditorium

, W.Va. at the Scottish Rite Auditorium Friday, Dec. 8 in Ludlow , Ky. at the Ludlow Theatre

, Ky. at the Ludlow Theatre Saturday, Dec. 9 in Logan , W.Va. at the Coalfield Jamboree

, W.Va. at the Coalfield Jamboree Thursday, Dec. 14 in Parkersburg, W.Va. at the Blennerhassett School Auditorium

W.Va. at the Blennerhassett School Auditorium Friday, Dec. 15 in Huntington , W.Va. at the Foundry Theatre

, W.Va. at the Foundry Theatre Saturday, Dec. 16 in Fayetteville , W.Va. at the Historic Fayette Theater

, W.Va. at the Historic Fayette Theater Sunday, Dec. 17 in Lewisburg, W.Va. at the Carnegie Hall

Tour dates and locations for Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.’s 2023 “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour. (Courtesy Allen Media Strategies)

Tickets for each show can be found here.

West Virginia Adult Education is sponsoring the tour, promoting its “Never Too Late To Graduate” program. Murphy, who has spoken about the program in the past, earned his high school equivalency during the pandemic after being out of high school for 30 years.

The Jazz musician from Logan, West Virginia became famous in 2011 for his renditions of classic songs like “My Way” and “Come Fly With Me” by Frank Sinatra.