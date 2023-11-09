CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s one-and-only winner of America’s Got Talent Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. announced the dates and locations for his upcoming “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour which will have shows across West Virginia.
According to a press release on Thursday, this will be Murphy’s 13th “Home for the Holidays” tour, which kicks off this year at the Robinson Grand Theater in Clarksburg.
- Saturday, Dec. 2 in Clarksburg, W.Va at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center
- Thursday, Dec. 7 in Charleston, W.Va. at the Scottish Rite Auditorium
- Friday, Dec. 8 in Ludlow, Ky. at the Ludlow Theatre
- Saturday, Dec. 9 in Logan, W.Va. at the Coalfield Jamboree
- Thursday, Dec. 14 in Parkersburg, W.Va. at the Blennerhassett School Auditorium
- Friday, Dec. 15 in Huntington, W.Va. at the Foundry Theatre
- Saturday, Dec. 16 in Fayetteville, W.Va. at the Historic Fayette Theater
- Sunday, Dec. 17 in Lewisburg, W.Va. at the Carnegie Hall
Tickets for each show can be found here.
West Virginia Adult Education is sponsoring the tour, promoting its “Never Too Late To Graduate” program. Murphy, who has spoken about the program in the past, earned his high school equivalency during the pandemic after being out of high school for 30 years.
The Jazz musician from Logan, West Virginia became famous in 2011 for his renditions of classic songs like “My Way” and “Come Fly With Me” by Frank Sinatra.