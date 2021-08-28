Landowners invited to join Wild Yards program

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) is inviting people to join in on its Wild Yards program.

The focus of the program is to encourage landowners to invest in landscaping that supports wildlife.

“We want to encourage private citizens, whether they have a little bit of property or own a lot of land, to help wildlife thrive by providing them with food, water, shelter and space,” said Jim Fregonara, a WVDNR wildlife biologist.

Applicants who provide a habitat plan as well as own property that meets the needs of native wildlife will be certified and added to a state-wide register of wild yards.

For more on wildlife conservation, visit WVdnr.gov/plants-animals/conservation-education. To request a Wild Yards information packet and application, call 304-637-0245.