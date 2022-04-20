CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Calling all LEGO lovers, West Virginia’s LEGO festival is back.

The BrickUniverse event features a number of LEGO-related attractions, including live LEGO builds, meet and greets with professional LEGO artists and incredible LEGO creations displays.

In the past, hundreds of LEGO fans have gathered at the event, according to BrickUniverse.

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Festival will be at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on July 16 and 17.

BrickUniverse Attractions include:

LEGO City: Massive LEGO City Creations built by top LEGO artists

LEGO Retail: several specialized merchants selling LEGO merchandise, mini-figures, custom accessories, and goodies

LEGO Spaceships: Out of this world LEGO Nasa creations built by Lia Chan

The World in Bricks: Over 50 world landmarks built in LEGO by Rocco Buttliere

Brick Superheroes and Villains: Several Creations depicting everyone’s favorite heroes and villains in LEGO; including Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Ironman, and Captain America

Professional LEGO artists from around the world will be at the festival to display their work, including based Jonathan Lopes from San Diego, Rocco Buttliere from Chicago, Lia Chan from Dallas and E.J. Bocan III from Cleveland.

According to a release from the festival, additional artists will be announced at a later date. The artists will be available to talk to attendees about their projects and their life as professional LEGO artists.

Tickets are on sale for $14.99 now but are expected to fully sell out. Tickets can be purchased for either day of the festival: Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, July 17. Children under two are admitted for free. Click here to purchase tickets or for additional information.