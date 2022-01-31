Lewisburg couple delivers baby in snowstorm

GHENT, W.Va. (WVNS)– A couple from Lewisburg found themselves in a situation when the wife began to go into labor in the middle of a snowstorm.

Cade is a four-year medical student at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. He, his expecting wife, and their two children moved to Utah from Lewisburg last summer as he completed his clinical rotations.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, an overdue Mrs. Walker tried every wife’s tale to induce the delivery of her baby but had no success. Later in the night, the parents-to-be were about to have a late dinner when she started to go into labor.

“All of a sudden, I felt a contraction that was about at 9:40, and then my water broke instantly. And I hurried and called down and said ‘Ahh! My water broke, I think we’re supposed to go to the hospital now,'” Mrs. Walker said.

They didn’t know a snowstorm had plagued the area, and what was supposed to be a 30-minute car ride turned treacherous as traffic backed up on the roads. Mrs. Walker said she knew she was going to have the baby in the car because her contractions were too close together. That’s when Mr. Walker decided to jump into action.

He pulled over to the side of the road, called 9-1-1, and about 15 contractions and an hour of delivery later, their healthy baby girl, Kennedy made her debut.

“I had to improvise I didn’t necessarily have a shoelace or something to tie off the umbilical cord with. Once, baby Kennedy was born, but I looked down and saw a surgical mask, and I thought, well, how about an elastic from a surgical mask? would that work? She said yeah, that should work fine, and so I went ahead and tied off the umbilical cord with a surgical mask which was something I would’ve never expected to use a surgical mask for,” Cade said.

An ambulance arrived shortly after, taking Katie and new baby Kennedy to the hospital. They both talked about some life lessons from this experience.

“Just that, I mean for me, as a mother, realizing like sometimes the circumstances are not always ideal. I can do a hard thing. I can do something hard and I feel very empowered too. Like I can handle anything. I’ve handled some things that were a lot harder than I was expecting and different but it was okay,” Katie said.