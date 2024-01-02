CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Another major economic development has been announced for West Virginia.

13 News has learned electronics manufacturer LG is planning to bring some of its operations to the Mountain State. Two sources knowledgeable about the planned deal confirmed it to WOWK 13 News, but asked not to be named.

An invitation was sent on behalf of West Virginia University President Gordon Gee to the company’s CEO William Cho to meet at the State Capitol on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

LG, which is based in South Korea, is one of the world’s largest makers of electronics and is well known for its LG flat screen TVs. The company also makes semiconductors and chemical by-products.

There has not been any announcement as to what the company would make at its anticipated West Virginia operations.