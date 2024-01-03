UPDATE (4:30 P.M. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024) – A new economic venture in the Mountain State is expected to bring 275 high-skilled jobs and an investment of $700 million to West Virginia.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, LG Electronics Global CEO William Cho, WV Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael, and other state leaders officially announced the plans at a press conference Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Along with the 275 jobs, officials say an investment fund is in development with a goal to invest $700 million in West Virginia with the goal of growing the businesses over the course of a five-year period. The project is also anticipated to be the start of an “innovation corridor” through the Appalachian Region.

“This is a tremendous day for our great state” Justice said. “This partnership with LG Electronics is a game-changer, and it’s going to create hundreds of good-paying jobs, spur investment in new technologies, and help us build an innovation corridor across the Appalachian Region. I’m proud to work with LG to bring these new opportunities to West Virginia, and I can’t wait to show the world what West Virginians are capable of.”

LG NOVA began a program in 2021 called the Mission for the Future and Commercial Acceleration Program to collaborate with startups and other partners in an effort to build business ventures that have a positive impact on both people and the planet. Because of this, Justice and Cho say as part of the collaboration, LG NOVA is planning to establish branch offices in both Huntington and Morgantown, homes to Marshall University and West Virginia University.

“LG is on a continual growth path to bring new value to its customers and partners; and build transformational businesses. We’re thankful for leaders like Governor Justice and his team for welcoming us to West Virginia as true collaboration partners,” said Cho. “LG is committed to building a better future, and through this initiative, we have great hopes for what we can accomplish in West Virginia to further deliver solutions that have impact on the world.”

LG is expected to open three locations in West Virginia. Earlier today, the West Virginia Economic Development Authority voted unanimously to allow the company to open the locations in the state, authorizing $54 million for the endeavor.

Officials say the vote specified the location as Kanawha, Monongalia and Jefferson counties, but there is a stipulation that they could also be located anywhere in West Virginia. The new locations will be through LG NOVA (North America Innovation Center and are expected to create growth in new technologies, investments and economic development in West Virginia communities.

LG, which is based in South Korea, is one of the world’s largest makers of electronics and is well known for its LG flat-screen TVs. The company also makes semiconductors and chemical by-products. The company’s LG Electronics USA is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and LG NOVA is based in Santa Clara, California.

