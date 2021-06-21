List of counties with the most college graduates in West Virginia released

(STACKER)—The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wayne County

– 15.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.2% ($17,005 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.6% ($30,751)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.1% ($31,721)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($41,534)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($56,599)

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Monroe County

– 15.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.4% ($25,000 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 49.4% ($32,575)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 19.8% ($24,700)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($37,111)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($29,432)

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Mineral County

– 15.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($29,123 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 49.2% ($29,117)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.5% ($31,707)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($51,232)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($55,036)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Nicholas County

– 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.1% ($15,066 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 48% ($28,356)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.2% ($26,913)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9% ($41,408)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($44,515)

Valerius Tygart // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Barbour County

– 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($21,350 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 47.3% ($26,864)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.4% ($25,494)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($39,306)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($49,342)

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Preston County

– 16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($24,256 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 47.2% ($27,545)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.7% ($31,184)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($51,421)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($53,795)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Upshur County

– 16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($29,974 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 49% ($26,292)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 19.6% ($30,032)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($41,776)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($52,051)

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Morgan County

– 17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($25,670 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.4% ($29,221)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($35,838)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($47,071)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($40,833)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Gilmer County

– 17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.9%

– High school graduate: 44.7% ($30,713)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.4% ($22,957)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($22,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($41,806)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Doddridge County

– 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($28,750 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.7% ($34,583)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.2% ($21,768)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13% ($32,005)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1%

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Taylor County

– 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($16,682 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 47.2% ($30,662)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.8% ($33,559)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($49,071)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($46,821)

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Randolph County

– 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($20,811 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 48.5% ($27,631)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 19.7% ($29,550)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($41,619)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($54,615)

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hancock County

– 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($21,291 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.9% ($26,367)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($32,192)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($39,551)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($56,357)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jackson County

– 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.7%

– High school graduate: 44.1% ($30,973)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($35,080)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($41,635)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($55,280)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Marshall County

– 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($21,122 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.5% ($31,771)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($33,223)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($40,207)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($47,212)

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Raleigh County

– 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($23,342 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40% ($26,436)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($31,156)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($41,286)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($52,619)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#14. Brooke County

– 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($28,333 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.9% ($31,016)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($33,950)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($44,505)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($54,059)

Canva

#13. Tucker County

– 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($22,442 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 46.8% ($27,664)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.6% ($31,786)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($37,697)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($27,050)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Mercer County

– 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.5% ($20,788 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.5% ($29,067)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.6% ($25,803)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($38,187)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($51,510)

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Greenbrier County

– 19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14% ($16,962 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.8% ($24,359)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.3% ($29,383)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($32,971)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($49,797)

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Berkeley County

– 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($25,051 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.6% ($33,607)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($41,958)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($51,798)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($58,275)

Canva

#9. Wood County

– 21.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($18,429 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.4% ($26,796)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.6% ($30,290)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($43,629)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($55,885)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Marion County

– 22.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($18,739 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.7% ($27,897)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($34,865)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.6% ($45,771)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($58,149)

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Harrison County

– 23.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($22,256 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.6% ($30,519)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($37,014)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.3% ($51,811)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($56,231)

O Palsson // Flickr

#6. Kanawha County

– 25.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($20,293 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.1% ($27,403)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.1% ($32,007)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.9% ($46,351)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($63,539)

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Cabell County

– 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($15,620 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.3% ($28,165)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.7% ($30,366)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.1% ($44,600)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($56,630)

Roger B Wise // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Putnam County

– 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($21,283 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.5% ($31,709)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($41,985)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.7% ($57,913)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($73,878)

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Jefferson County

– 31.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($26,834 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31% ($34,866)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.1% ($45,152)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19% ($63,562)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($75,987)

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#2. Ohio County

– 32% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($16,955 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.2% ($27,681)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($33,308)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.4% ($46,250)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.6% ($57,168)

Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Monongalia County

– 42.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($20,848 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.2% ($29,010)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.3% ($31,072)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21% ($45,014)

– Graduate or professional degree: 21.8% ($61,530)